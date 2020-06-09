BREAKING: Just two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over past week

THERE have been just two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over the past week, it has been confirmed.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Tuesday evening show there were no new confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick over the past 24 hours.

Since a reclassification of the figures on June 2, which saw a denotification of 13 cases which had been attributed to Limerick, there have been just two additional confirmed cases – on June 3 and on Monday.

As of this Tuesday there are 583 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Nationally, The National Public Health Emergency Team says it has been notified of an additional nine cases since Monday.

There have also been a further nine deaths bringing the total to 1,691.

As of midnight on Monday, 367,780 Covid-19 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out of which 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said; “While today we report 9 new cases and the situation continues to improve in both Ireland and across Europe, the World Health Organisation has noted that now is not the time to ‘take the foot off the pedal’ and that countries need to continue to work hard to avoid complacency and promote solidarity.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: “Contact tracing and public health surveillance are essential elements in our response to Covid-19. Public Health doctors and their teams have quietly undertaken an extraordinary effort to contact trace over 25,000 Covid-19 cases to date. Going forward, we can all assist them in their work by limiting the number of people we meet and keeping a log of the people we interact with every day.”