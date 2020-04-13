BREAKING: 18 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as national total reaches 10,000

EIGHTEEN additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 252.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Sunday evening, show there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, an additional 527 cases of Covid-19 have been identified at laboratories in Ireland over the past 24 hours. A further 465 confirmed cases have been reported by a laboratory in Germany, which is analysing older samples.

In addition to the new cases Covid-19, 31 additional deaths related to the disease have also been reported bring the total number of deaths in Ireland to 365.

At a media briefing this Monday evening, Dr.Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said today marks a milestone in Ireland’s experience of Covid-19 as the number of confirmed cases has reached 10,000.

“The number of community cases of Covid-19 shows why we continue to need the public health measures that we currently have in place. I understand that the current restrictions are tough, especially during a bank holiday weekend when in normal circumstances most of us would have met up with family and friends but I ask that the public continue to work with us and follow the guidelines that are in place. The next three weeks will prove crucial to Ireland’s Covid-19 story and by working together we give ourselves the best chance to slow the spread and save lives,” he said.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, (relating to the 9,484, confirmed cases as of midnight, on Saturday) reveals the following that 45% of those who have contracted the disease are male while 54% are female.

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,849 cases (20%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 268 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 2,489 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,006 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 730 cases (8%)

· a total of 401 clusters have been identified involving 1,795 confirmed cases.

