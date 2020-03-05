BREAKING: Coronavirus patients in isolation ward at Limerick hospital

IT was confirmed today that four people with the coronavirus are being treated at the University Hospital Limerick in Dooradoyle.

The two males and two females are understood to be in an isolated unit.

"We thought all cases would be sent to the National Isolation unit in Dublin, but they have been referred here," a hospital source told the Limerick Leader.

There are a total of six cases of the virus now confirmed in Ireland. The other two are being treated in the Isolation Unit in Dublin.

A statement is to be issued later in the day.