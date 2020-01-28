Man arrested in connection with 12 incidents of robbery, burglary, fraud and theft in Limerick

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested in connection with 12 incidents of robbery, burglary, theft and fraud this week.

Carried out by gardai at Roxboro Road and Henry Street, the investigation surrounded incidents that occurred in the Limerick city area between September and December 2019.

The incidents included eight theft matters, where items of clothing and toiletries were stolen; one burglary; two fraud; and one robbery.

On September 2 at 9pm, a man entered a staff area in a Parnell Street business and took a staff member's wallet. The bank card that was inside the wallet was used in in the area without the owner’s permission, gardai said.

On December 6, a man was walking on Cathedral Place when he was approached by three men, assaulted and had his wallet stolen. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

A man was arrested on Monday and was detained at Roxboro Road garda station. He has been charged in connection with the incidents and will appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am.

Two other men have previously been arrested and charged in relation to the robbery incident on Cathedral Place. They are currently before the courts.