BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan

A MAN has been arrested by gardai investigating the murder of pensioner Rose Hanrahan in Limerick city more than two years ago.

The 45-year-old suspect who is from Eastern Europe was arrested at Dublin Airport at around 4pm this Thursday after he was extradited from the United Kingdom where he was detained late last year on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The male appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on January 2, where his extradition was ordered.

The man is currently being transferred to a garda station in Limerick where it's expected he will be charged with the murder of the pensioner before being brought before Limerick District Court.

Rose Hanrahan, a 78-year-old widowed pensioner, was brutally murdered at her home on New Road, Thomondgate in the northside of Limerick city on December 14, 2017.

This is the first arrest in the major investigation which is being led by gardai attached to Mayorstone garda station.

Investigating gardaí and the Family Liaison Officers have informed the family of today's developments.