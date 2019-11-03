BREAKING: University of Limerick students 'in critical condition' after kayaking incident in Kerry

TWO UNIVERSITY of Limerick students were rescued by emergency services after getting into difficulty while kayaking this weekend in Co Kerry.

A 21-year-old male and 20-year-old female were in a “critical condition” when rescued by members of a HSE-coordinated rescue this Saturday, November 2 around 3pm.

The pair, who are both members of UL’s kayaking club, reportedly got into difficulty when their kayaks upturned in a river near the Caragh lake in a remote location in Glencar, Killarney due to rough waters.

The female kayaker was airlifted to hospital, while the male was taken to hospital via ambulance.

The current condition of the students is unknown.

Units from RNLI, the HSE ambulance and AeroMed, gardai and one unit from Killorglin fire service attended the scene - all of which were contacted by Limerick Leader for information this Sunday afternoon.