Emergency services at scene car fire in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services were at the scene of a car fire on a busy traffic route in Limerick city this Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fine Gael councillor Olivia O'Sullivan, who shared a picture of the fire on Twitter, the incident was "causing a lot of disturbance" and advised people to avoid the area if possible.

Limerick Fire Service dispatched two units to the scene.

Car on fire at Union Cross, Ennis Rd currently causing a lot of disturbance - avoid the area if possible #limerickcity pic.twitter.com/oGJmOvO32H — Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) September 4, 2019

After tackling this fire, the brigade were dispatched to a mattress fire on Upper Denmark Street.

There are no reports of injuries.