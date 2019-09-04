Emergency services at scene car fire in Limerick city

Scene of car fire | Picture: Olivia O'Sullivan/Twitter

EMERGENCY services were at the scene of a car fire on a busy traffic route in Limerick city this Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Fine Gael councillor Olivia O'Sullivan, who shared a picture of the fire on Twitter, the incident was "causing a lot of disturbance" and advised people to avoid the area if possible. 

Limerick Fire Service dispatched two units to the scene. 

After tackling this fire, the brigade were dispatched to a mattress fire on Upper Denmark Street. 

There are no reports of injuries. 