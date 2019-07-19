Aspiring engineer and sportswoman crowned new Miss Limerick

RAHEEN model, aspiring engineer and talented athlete Ciara O'Halloran has been crowned this year's Miss Limerick.

Ciara, 23, has just finished a degree in Technology and Management at University of Limerick, and wishes to pursue a career as an engineer.

With the beauty gene in the family, she is the granddaughter of former Miss Limerick, Ann O'Halloran, and niece of another former Miss Limerick, Anne O'Halloran.

In 2017, the Holman-Lee Agency model was crowned Miss Limerick North.

When asked to describe herself, she presented herself with poise and tact.

"I was the only girl who graduated out of my class. I'd love to follow up with that and lead girls into engineering because it's a male-dominated job," she explained.

"Unfortunately they have nobody to look up to in that role and it's something I'd like to inspire young girls to go into," she said.

Congrats to Ciara O’Halloran who was crowned Miss Limerick last night!! Well done Ciara!! pic.twitter.com/nzynzQ16GI — Shannon RFC (@Shannon_RFC) July 19, 2019

Ciara belongs to the Shannon Rugby Club, and in 2016 she got her first international cap for tag rugby.

Ciara has international basketball caps for Ireland at U-15, U-16, U-18 and now also at U-20 levels.

Last year’s winner of the Miss Limerick competition was Beibhinn Haren who helped fundraise for LauraLynn Children’s Hospice by holding a coffee afternoon and bucket collection that raised €1,300 for the charity.

The event was hosted by the former Miss Clare Lauren Guilfoyle and judged by popular blogger Sinead O’Brien, Miss Ireland 2018 Aoife O’Sullivan, Mr Ireland 2018 Wayne Walsh and RSVP magazine showbiz editor Mikie O’Loughlin.