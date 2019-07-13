UPDATE: One person injured in M7 crash

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries this afternoon following a collision on the M7.

The woman, who's age is unknown and has been taken to University Hospital Limerick, was the only casualty at the scene.

Originally believed to be a minibus, it was in fact a van that overturned at approximately 5pm on the M7 between J28 Castletroy and J27 Birdhill.

The road will remain closed until further notice as emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic is very heavy on approach as a result.