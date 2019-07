EMERGENCY services are en route to a collision on the M7 northbound between J28 Castletroy and J27 Birdhill.

Five fire service vehicles are approaching the scene where a minibus has been overturned at approximately 5pm this afternoon.

The M7 northbound between J28 Castletroy and J27 Birdhill is currently closed as a result.

Traffic heavy on approach.

More to follow.