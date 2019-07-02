Males arrested in connection with murder now detained at Limerick garda stations

THE TWO males arrested in connection with the murder of Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy are now being detained at Limerick city garda stations.

The suspects, aged in their teens and early 20s, were arrested this Monday on suspicion of Kevin's murder.

They were detained at a garda station in the Midlands, and were later transferred by Limerick gardai to Roxboro Road garda station and Henry Street garda station between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A post-mortem is currently being carried out by Dr Allen Cala, Locum Assistant State Pathologist at University Hospital Limerick.

The two arrested men are now detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station and Henry Street Garda station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.