Emergency services deployed to river rescue in Limerick city

Rebecca Laffan

Rebecca Laffan

EMERGENCY services have been deployed to a river rescue following the report of an individual entering the River Shannon this Monday afternoon. 

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service dispatched a number of units along the riverside, between the marina and St Michael's Rowing Club. 

The Rescue 115 emergency helicopter was also deployed to the river at around 2pm. 

More to follow. 