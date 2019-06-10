Emergency services deployed to river rescue in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services have been deployed to a river rescue following the report of an individual entering the River Shannon this Monday afternoon.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service dispatched a number of units along the riverside, between the marina and St Michael's Rowing Club.

Emergency services have been deployed to a river rescue in Limerick city @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/gW15pquzIl — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) June 10, 2019

The Rescue 115 emergency helicopter was also deployed to the river at around 2pm.

More to follow.