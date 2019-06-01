Funeral details announced for three elderly women killed in Limerick horror crash

THE FUNERAL details for the three elderly women who tragically died in a head-on collision in County Limerick have been announced.

Mary Noonan, 78, from Foynes, Mary Costello, 73, from Foynes, and Mary Bradley, 77, from Pallaskenry, died following a double-vehicle collision in Loughill on Thursday evening.

A fourth woman, Mary Griffin, 70, from Foynes, was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where her injuries have been described as not life-threatening.

Mary Noonan, sister for Limerick TD and former Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan, and Mary Bradley will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon, while Mary Costello will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

The family of Mary Costello expressed “huge thanks” to the emergency services and requested that donations go to the Irish Cancer Society.

“At this time the family’s thoughts and prayers are with the others impacted by this tragic accident and their loved ones. The family would also like to express huge thanks to the incredible support from the emergency response team,” the family said.

The funeral details of the three women are as follows:

Mary Bradley (nee Kennedy), Ballydoyle, Pallaskenry

Dearly beloved wife of Denis. Much loved mother of Ciaran, Brendan and Una. Nana to adored grandchildren Cillian, Bella and Helen.Predeceased by sister Mairead. Very sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Suzanne, grandchildren, sisters Ann and Sinead, brother Vincent, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at St Mary's Church, Pallaskenry, on Sunday, 2nd June from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday, 3rd June followed by cremation at 3.30 pm to Illaunmanagh Cemetery, Shannon, Co Clare.

Mary Costello (nee Carroll), Shanid and Ballinacragga House, Foynes

Dearly missed and loved by her five Children, Daniel (Cork), Emma (Sydney), Barry (Sardinia), Karen (Dublin) and Sarah (Abu Dhabi) and her recently deceased Husband Tom. Deeply missed by her brother Ted and extended family, 12 grandchildren and many dear friends.

At this time the families thoughts and prayers are with the others impacted by this tragic accident and their loved ones. The family would also like to express huge thanks to the incredible support from the Emergency Response Team.

Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Reposing at Shanagolden Church (Eircode V94 WDW4) on Tuesday 4th June from 3pm – 6pm.

Mass at 12 Noon on Wednesday 5th June followed by burial at Knockpatrick Cemetery.

Mary Noonan, Shady Nook, Mount Trenchard, Foynes

Mary, Daughter of the late Tim & Annie, Sister of the late Nuala & Fr. Jim. Deeply regretted by her Brothers Michael & Tom, Sisters Madeleine (O’Dwyer) & Joan (Fitzgerald), Sister In Law, Brothers In Law, Nieces, Nephews, Grandnieces & Grandnephews, Relatives and a wide circle of Friends.

Lying in repose at the Church of The Assumption Loughill, Co. Limerick (Eircode V94 K298) from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday 2nd June. Burial at Mount Trenchard Cemetery following 12 Noon Mass on Monday 3rd June.