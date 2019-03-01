Man in critical condition following river incident in Limerick

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a river incident in Limerick city centre this Friday morning.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8.30am after the middle-aged man was seen entering the water at Poor Man’s Kilkee near Sarsfield Bridge.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and Limerick Fire and Rescue mobilised three units including its FiresSwift rescue boat.

On arrival, two specially trained SwiftWater Rescue Technicians entered the water and swam out to the casualty.

It’s understood he was unconscious when pulled from the water at St Michael’s Slipway.

The man was transferred to paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and brought to University Hospital Limerick.

His condition is believed to be critical.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident.

_____________

If you have been affected by the preceding story, contact any of the following organisations.

Aware (1800 80 48 48), the Samaritans (116 123) and Pieta House (1800 247 247)