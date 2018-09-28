It could be you: Winning Euromillions ticket sold in Limerick

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

It could be you: Winning Euromillions ticket sold in Limerick

ONE lucky Limerick EuroMillions player is half a million euro richer this Friday after landing a major windfall.

The lucky ticket holder is one of four Irish players to win €500,000 -  the top prize in EuroMillions Plus draw.

It’s understood the winning Limerick ticket was sold at Moss Hartnett’s Spar in Abbeyfeale. 

However, the National Lottery has only confirmed the winning Irish tickets were sold in Limerick, Kerry, Sligo and online. 

For the record the winning Euromillions Plus number were 11, 18, 22, 30 and 35.

There was no winner of the main Euromillions draw.

It’s not known when the winning Limerick ticket was sold and whether the player is an individual or part of a syndicate.