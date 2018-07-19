Power outage near Limerick village after truck hits overhead power cables

Crews from ESB Networks have been deployed after electricity cables were damaged when they were struck by a vehicle during an early-morning incident.

It’s understood a truck struck an overhead cable shortly after 9am this Thursday while unloading stone at a depot near the village of Hospital.

Around 85 customers have been left without power as a result of the incident with AA Roadwatch reporting delays on the R513 around the area.

#LIMERICK Reports of fallen power cables in Hospital. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 19, 2018

ESB Networks says its safety systems kicked-in after the cable was struck and that crews are on site carrying out repairs.

It is expected a full service will be restored to customers by 3pm.

There are no reports of any injuries.