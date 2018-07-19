Power outage near Limerick village after truck hits overhead power cables
Crews from ESB Networks are carrying out repairs
Crews from ESB Networks have been deployed after electricity cables were damaged when they were struck by a vehicle during an early-morning incident.
It’s understood a truck struck an overhead cable shortly after 9am this Thursday while unloading stone at a depot near the village of Hospital.
Around 85 customers have been left without power as a result of the incident with AA Roadwatch reporting delays on the R513 around the area.
#LIMERICK Reports of fallen power cables in Hospital. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 19, 2018
ESB Networks says its safety systems kicked-in after the cable was struck and that crews are on site carrying out repairs.
It is expected a full service will be restored to customers by 3pm.
There are no reports of any injuries.
