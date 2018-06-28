Fire crews from three counties tackle 'large' gorse fire near Limerick village

Fire crews from Limerick, Cork and Tipperary are battling a large gorse fire which broke out early this Thursday morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 5.30am after the blaze was spotted at the townland of Lackendarragh, near Anglesboro.

Three units from Kilmallock Fire Station have been deployed along with crews from Rathkeale, Tipperary Town and Mitchelstown.

Local residents have praised the firemen for their continuing efforts on what has been the hottest day in Ireland in more than 40 years.

It’s understood the fire is under control and that there is no immediate danger to properties in the area.

However, there are some concerns in relation to mature forestry were the gorse fire to spread further.

The cause of the fire is not known and there are no reports of any injuries.

Homeowners in the locality are being urged to keep windows and doors shut as a precaution.

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have extinguished a number of smaller gorse fires throughout the day.