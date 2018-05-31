Teenagers airlifted to Limerick hospital following swimming incident at Clare quarry

Two teenage boys are reported to be in a critical condition after they got into difficulty while swimming in a quarry in County Clare.

The boys, who were with friends at Tulla Road near Ennis, were airlifted to University Hospital Limerick shortly after they were removed from the quarry.

The alarm was raised shortly before 4pm this Thursday and emergency services were on the scene within minutes.

Having been initially treated at the quarry, the boys were then airlifted to UHL by Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Gardai at Ennis have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.