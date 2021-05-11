Mayor welcomes re-opening of Limerick's libraries

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick has welcomed the re-opening of Limerick Museum and Limerick City Gallery of Art, and Limerick’s network of libraries.

The cultural institutions welcomed visitors back yesterday morning for the first time this year while libraries across the city and county will open this Tuesday.

With the reopening of libraries, people will allowed to browse and select their own books. However, reading spaces or access to the internet will not be available under the current government guidelines.

A full list of Library opening times is available here.

Commenting on the re-opening, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “I am delighted that we are starting to get back to our normal everyday lives with the re-opening of the libraries, museum and gallery. They are important outlets for us where we can learn about our history, open our minds and experience new things.”

While the libraries, museum and gallery provided a great service online while closed, Mayor Collins is hoping people will now visit in person.

“They have provided a great service online when they were closed but it really is important that these institutions open their doors and welcome visitors old and new," he said.

Limerick Museum located in the Priory of the former Franciscan’s Church on Henry Street and Limerick City Gallery of Art on Pery Square, opened their doors yesterday morning following the easing of public health restrictions.

You now have a chance to see the At Home on the Farm exhibition featuring five local farms at Limerick City Gallery of Art.

The exhibition, which had been available virtually can now be seen in person, while a new exhibition, Skin Deep, by Mary Ruth Walsh will open on Friday 14 May.

Limerick Museum has a treasure trove of pieces and artefacts retracing Limerick’s history on display.

Both Limerick City Gallery of Art and Limerick Museum have free admission and no pre-booking is required.