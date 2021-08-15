Limerick athletics weekly news round-up

County 4 Mile Road Championships

WEST Limerick AC hosted the first County Road Championships since 2019 in Dromcollougher.

In perfect conditions and a challenging course, the women’s race was first and in the closing stages Katarzyna Bobka (An Brú) pulled clear of teammate Caitríona Farrell to take the Senior title in 27:22.

Second placed Caitríona Farrell finished 9 seconds back on 27:31 with Yvonne Deegan (Country Club AC) completing the podium in 28:05. Dooneen’s Karen Raine (28:13) and An Brú’s Sharon Conway (28:44) were 4th and 5th with Edel Foster 6th (29:43).

On a great day for An Brú they took both Senior and Novice team titles. Kate Bobka also took Novice and Masters titles. Niall Shanahan (An Brú) justified his ‘pre-race favourite tag’ as he comfortably won the men’s race in 19:57.

He was followed in second by Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) in 20:49 with Niall O’Riordan (An Brú) taking third in 20:55.

Dermot Kearns (Dooneen) took 4th (21:48) with Karl Lenihan 5th for the hosts (21:58). 6th Mike Sheehy (West Limerick) 22:02.

West Limerick were first Senior team with Niall O’Callaghan taking both Novice and Masters titles.

National Juvenile Track & Field Championships

A VERY large contingent of Limerick’s best young athletes travelled to the home of Tullamore Harriers for the first of two weekends of National Competition.

Many were competing at National level for the first time and there was some excellent performances. Well done to all involved.

Girls and Boys U13-U14

At U13 Megan O’Shea (Dooneen) took Bronze in the Long Jump. Emer Purtill (Dooneen) won the Shot (10.86)

At U14 Robert Joy O’Regan (Sun Hill Harriers) was 2nd in the Hammer (36.28) Maeve Purtill (Dooneen) took Gold in the U14 200m (27.25) with clubmate Éanna Iswult Ní Huigin 3rd (27.40) Éanna Ní Huigin Iswalt was also 2nd in the 80m sprint (10.70)

Maeve Purtill also took also took Bronze in the Discus. Eimear Ryan (Dooneen) was 6th in the Javelin (20.72) and 7th in the Shot Putt. Clubmate Molly Mahoney competed well in the U14 200m.

Girls and Boys U15-U16

At U15 the first Gold medal of the weekend to head Shannonside was won by Malachy McKenna (Emerald) who took the 250mh in 34.77. Aoife Grimes (Limerick AC) took Gold in the Long Jump (5.35) & was also 4th in the 250mh final (38.95).

At U16 Katie Foley (St.Mary’s AC) was 4th in the 200m (26.78) while Yanna Leahy (Dooneen) was 6th in the Javelin (20.83). Alan McCutcheon (Dooneen) was 8th (39.90) in the 250mh final. Seán O’Reilly (Dooneen) was 4th in the U16 Javelin with Clubmate Denis Matthews also 4th in the 200m sprint final.

Denis Matthews was also 6th in the 100m final (11.84) Eimear Galvin (St.Mary’s) won the U17 300mh in 45.71. Also at U17 Debbie Lawal (Dooneen) was 6th in the 100m final (12.82)



Girls and Boys U17-U19

At U17 Aoron O’Connor (Limerick AC) was 7th in the 300mh final (45.36) . Aimee Ryan Dooneen was 8th in the U17 girls 200m final. At U18 Geoffrey Joy-O’Regan (Sun Hill Harriers) took Gold in the High Jump.

Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) continued his good form coming 5th in the 800m in 1:59.57. Darragh Murphy was 7th in the 200m final in 23.75. Maria Campbell (Dooneen) was 6th in the Girls 400mh final in 1:14.77. Nathan Sheehy Cremin (Emerald) took Silver in a close contest in the U19 800m final in 1:54.97.