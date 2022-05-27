'Netflix should buy the rights' - Twitter reacts to GAA catfish story gripping the country

The country has been gripped this week by the GAA catfish story featured on the 2 Johnnies podcast. Part 1 and Part 2 of the story have now been released and the country is hooked.

Johnny B reveals he was one of at least 40 well-known personalities, including GAA players, duped by a catfish running more than 20 different social media accounts.

It has been the top trending topic on Twitter all week in Ireland and some of the reactions have been hilarious:

The #GAAcatfish feels like the Bloggers Unveiled saga, both uniting all walks of entertainment and starting our summers with the perfect smoking area gossip. I feel alive. This is a proverbial sign of good weather. Summer 2018 was unreal May 27, 2022

Enter @LaurenGuilfoyle!! Den, den, den! This is getting serious! I’m absolutely gripped. More gripped than a line of hurls #Gaacatfish @the2johnnies — Keith Walsh (@KeithyWalsh) May 26, 2022

Pity it wasn’t the hurlers she was in to, ye could have called it “The Timber Swindler” #Gaacatfish @the2johnnies — Edwin Haren (@Father_Ed1) May 26, 2022

The famous photo.

Posted 3 weeks after JB confronted & blocked her.

Some photo shopping. #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/w3BokWfdqO — The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) May 26, 2022

Will I go to hell for bursting out laughing at someone slipping into a diabetic coma? God forgive me I HOWLED #Gaacatfish — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) May 26, 2022

County teams will struggle to field now after hearing the #Gaacatfish podcast pic.twitter.com/0Ho9GdOpQf — Leon Holland (@leon_holland14) May 26, 2022

Can’t understand how I wasn’t targeted by #Gaacatfish. No.29 on the mayo minor hurling panel of 2015 I was surely a sitting duck.. #Gaacatfish — Cathal Conwell (@cathalconwell) May 26, 2022

Can’t remember my password for my work laptop in the mornings but Cora O’Donovon controlling 20 accounts without breaking sweat #Gaacatfish — Tucker (@Tucker78605725) May 25, 2022

The #GAACatfish saga is the most chaotic Irish Pop Culture moment since Nadine Coyle lied about her age on Popstars (and that’s a fact). — Elaine Murphy (@ElaineMurphy_) May 25, 2022

When you getting more and more info about the #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/u9TGs817E1 — Peadar Donnelly (@PeadarDonnelly) May 25, 2022

All the Gaa players getting together to share the story of the cat fishing.. #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/iVkAS9bYGF — ColinJFGray (@CJFG39711118) May 26, 2022

I hope who ever made this has a fabulous week. I was close to getting the pen and paper out to try keep up #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/UfrqJ24LeP — Ciara Murphy (@Ciara_Murphy_x) May 24, 2022

Wrote an article about the #GAACatfish… Google Images has done me dirty. pic.twitter.com/BBjKGreS01 — Sínann Fetherston (@sinannf) May 27, 2022

All I’m saying is, thank God my two knees gave in. #Gaacatfish — Conor Clarke (@Clarkeyy05) May 26, 2022

Netflix should buy the rights to make a series on The 2 Johnnies #GAAcatfish. Absolutely bananas stuff — Tomás Keating (@MossBoxx) May 24, 2022

A future English Paper 1 Leaving Cert Question … was Footballer Paul ‘in on it’… DISCUSS! #Gaacatfish — June Fardey (@JuneFardey) May 25, 2022

Thank god social media wasn't a massive thing when I was a swashbuckling, free-scoring full forward of destruction under 16 or minor or I'd have been a sitting duck and prime candidate for the #Gaacatfish to sink her fishy claws into me too — Seffie O'Donnell (@Seffie_1) May 26, 2022

trying to keep up with all the profiles in the 2 johnnies catfish podcast #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/uxe9KU49gc — aisling (@aislingmck_) May 24, 2022

When the girl at the 3Arena turned out to be another one of Nikki's accounts #GaaCatfish pic.twitter.com/WYrlfE5EGd — Colm Brosnan (@ColmBrosnan) May 26, 2022

90% of inter-county Gaa players wondering why they never got cat-fished..but trying to keep high spirits and a firm ego..!#Gaacatfish #2johnnies pic.twitter.com/dihDsYaSLZ — Ronie O'Neill (@ronieoneill) May 25, 2022

If Nicki was on the county council there wouldn’t be a pot hole left in Ireland #GaaCatFish — Adrian (@LucoShade) May 24, 2022