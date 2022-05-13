Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’ but is 'still committed' to buying the platform

Elon Musk has said his deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” over details around the number of spam and fake accounts present on the site.
Elon Musk has said his deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” over details around the number of spam and fake accounts present on the site.
The billionaire Tesla owner agreed a £34.5 billion deal to take over the social media giant last month, pledging to improve free speech on the site and remove fake accounts.
But in a tweet on Friday, Mr Musk said the deal is now on hold “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”.
His tweet linked to a report published earlier this month which said Twitter estimates spam and fake accounts comprise less than 5% of its daily users.
It is unclear why Mr Musk has said this detail would compromise the deal, and the Tesla boss has not tweeted any further on the issue.
When his proposed takeover was announced in April, Mr Musk said one of his key aims was to “defeat the spam bots”, in reference to the fake and automated accounts operating on the platform.
Mr Musk had also pledged to bolster free speech on the site and earlier this week reiterated his belief that former US President Donald Trump should have his permanent Twitter ban reversed.
Shane Dowling and James Ryan look forward to the Ryan's Centra in City East reopening / Picture: Adrian Butler
A family-friendly cycle will take place on the Limerick Greenway at Rathkeale as part of Limerick Bike Week
Would you like to live in Winterwood, Adare Manor, if you had €3.5m lying idle? The eight bedroom home has attracted enquires from around the globe
The proposed traffic management plan for Abbeyfeale was first mooted in 2018 | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.