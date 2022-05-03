Search

03 May 2022

7 of the biggest fashion risks at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is unlike any other red carpet event – it’s all about dressing to a theme and taking fashion risks.

This year’s theme was gilded glamour, and while there were some classic interpretations of it – with lots of gold accents and sparkling headpieces – some celebrities took things a step further.

These were the celebs who provided unique interpretations on the theme, taking fashion risks and bringing bags of personality to the red carpet…

1. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish was co-host of the 2021 event, and she made a return to the red carpet in one of the more literal interpretations of the theme – a period-style bodice, with lace sleeves and a floral accent. Wearing Gucci, her outfit was sustainable as it was made entirely from existing materials.

2. Sebastian Stan

Fresh off the success of Pam & Tommy, Sebastian Stan skipped the gold accents and instead went for one of the most eye-catching pops of colour of the night: bright pink, from head to toe.

3. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor had a futuristic take on the theme, wearing an ethereal Iris van Herpen gown with a silver headpiece partially covering her face. Taylor described her look as “gilded in the galaxy”.

4. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski dipped into the archives for her outfit, wearing a Versace outfit from the 90s. The multicoloured beading did not exactly scream gilded glamour, but it certainly fit into a long-standing tradition at the Met Gala for nearly naked outfits.

5. Gigi Hadid

While many of this year’s attendees looked like they were freezing on the red carpet, Gigi Hadid was all wrapped up in a voluminous wine-coloured Versace puffer jacket, with a sleek latex bodysuit underneath.

6. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell complemented her black Burberry outfit with one of the most unique beauty looks of the night – silver jewels studded all over her face.

7. Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley took masculine suiting one step further, pairing her pinstriped suit with a thin pencil moustache.

