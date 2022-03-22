Limerick artists urged to apply for development scheme

LIMERICK artists are being encouraged to apply for a development scheme from the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices.

The artist development scheme is in collaboration with the Arts Council and applications are now open.

The scheme is designed to support and offer career development for 31 mid-career artists (one artist in each of the 31 local authorities around Ireland).

Both financial and development support will be given to participating artists in the scheme.

Participating artists will receive an €8,000 bursary to invest in themselves and their practice, combined with participation in a developmental and networking framework.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Pippa Little, Arts Officer, Limerick City and County County, welcomed the return of the scheme, saying: "Limerick Arts Office is delighted to support this opportunity for the Platform 31 2022 artist development scheme.

"This provides one Limerick practitioner with a bursary of €8,000 and participation in a developmental and networking framework.

"Creativity and creative practitioners are at the heart of Limerick. This delivers on our Cultural Strategy Framework aim, to grow Limerick’s Cultural Capacity by retaining and attracting creative practitioners to live and work in Limerick."

Maureen Kennelly, Arts Council Director said: "The bursary seeks to provide artists with the time and resources to think, test new ideas, research new approaches and to develop new work.

"The Arts Council is delighted to partner with local authorities, who are responding thoughtfully and ambitiously to the ongoing challenging environment for artists. The carefully considered support network built into Platform 31 sets this bursary scheme apart."



The award is open to artists of any discipline and practice as well as multi-disciplinary practice and design of all kinds.

Applications are open until March 30th. For more information see https://platform31.localartsireland.ie/