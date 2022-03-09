Search

09 Mar 2022

Spotify investigating issue after users are logged out of the streaming platform

Spotify investigating issue after users are logged out of the streaming platform

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 Mar 2022 2:52 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Spotify is investigating an issue preventing some of its users from accessing the platform.

The music streaming giant said users are reporting being logged out and unable to log back in again.

It is mostly those using the mobile app that appear to be affected, it noted.

Listeners began reporting problems on Tuesday evening via Twitter and the Down Detector service monitoring website.

The Swedish firm, the largest of its kind, acknowledged the outage, tweeting: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it.

“Thanks for your reports! Keep an eye on the latest updates here.”

The streaming giant has yet to confirm the issue’s cause – or when services will be back to normal.

The Down Detector website said it has received tens of thousands of outage reports in the last two hours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media