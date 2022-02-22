Impressive reporter goes viral while covering the situation in Ukraine

With all the worrying news surrounding Russia and Ukraine flooding the news today it was refreshing to see something else trending on social media today.

Granted the subject matter was the same, but when it was reported by the same man in six different languages without so much as a stutter, it's safe to say viewers were very impressed.

Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, was reporting from Ukraine's capital Kyiv on the developing conflict with Russia.

Speaking to several different news organizations around the world, he reported new developments in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

The polyglot posted a montage of his work on Monday, which went viral and garnered more than 1.8 million views by the end of the day.

Crowther was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, and is based in Washington, D.C., where he covers U.S. diplomacy, foreign policy, politics and current affairs, as well as reporting on breaking international news stories from around the world.

People on twitter were quick to respond with how impressive it was.

Have we tried putting the 6-languages reporter guy in charge of some more things? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 22, 2022

It's not just 6 languages, he is fluent.

I'm impressed. the reporter the world needed.https://t.co/FHcrVOWID2 — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) February 22, 2022

Virgin Media News Correspondent Richard Chambers also took to the popular platform to post about it.