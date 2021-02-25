National News

Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in March

With another month of Level 5 restrictions on the horizon, Netflix's announcement of the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue will be welcomed in sitting rooms across the country.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of March, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across the month of March below:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

Bombay Begums  08/03/2021  

The Houseboat  09/03/2021  

Marriage or Mortgage  10/03/2021   

Paradise PD: Part 3   12/03/2021   

Love Alarm: Season 2   12/03/2021    

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen  (Coming in March)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom   15/03/2021  

Sky Rojo  19/03/2021  

Dealer (Caïd)  10/03/2021  

The One  12/03/2021    

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3   19/03/2021  

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case  17/03/2021

Navillera  22/03/2021   

Who Killed Sara? 24/03/2021  

Nailed It!: Double Trouble   26/03/2021  

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop   26/03/2021 

The Irregulars   26/03/2021   

Haunted: Latin America   31/03/2021   

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS 

The Yin Yang Master (Coming Soon)   

Moxie    03/03/2021  

Sentinelle  05/03/2021   

Bombay Rose   08/03/2021  

Coven of Sisters11/03/2021  

YES DAY  12/03/2021  

Paper Lives   12/03/2021  

Simply Black  17/03/2021  

Get the Goat (Cabras da Peste)  18/03/2021  

One Small Problem   19/03/2021   

Caught by a Wave   25/03/2021  

A Week Away   26/03/2021 

Bad Trip   26/03/2021 


NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIALS

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American   18/03/2021     

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo   16/03/2021     

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning  23/03/2021   


NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep24 (Coming Soon)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell   01/03/2021     

Murder Among the Mormons  03/03/2021  

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence   05/03/2021  

Last Chance U: Basketball  10/03/2021  

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal    17/03/2021   

Seaspiracy   24/03/2021   


NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Word Party: Season 5  02/03/2021  

City of Ghosts   05/03/2021  

Zero Chill   15/03/2021 

Waffles + Mochi  16/03/2021     

Alien TV: Season 2   19/03/2021  

Country Comfort  19/03/2021 

Secret Magic Control Agency  25/03/2021  

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire   30/03/2021   


NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME

Pacific Rim: The Black   04/03/2021   

B: The Beginning Succession   18/03/2021 

DOTA: Dragon's Blood   25/03/2021    


ADDITIONAL MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Brooklyn 99 Season 7

The Bold Type S1-4

Eighth Grade  (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians  (2018)

Molly’s Game  (2017)

Ghostbusters  (1984)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Into The Wild  (2007)

Dirty Dancing  (1987)

The Girl on The Train  (2016)