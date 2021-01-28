Future of one of Limerick best-known cultural homes secured as council completes purchase

THE future of one of Limerick’s most recognisable homes for cultural activities – Ormston House – has been secured following confirmation that Limerick City and County Council has purchased the property at Patrick Street in the city centre.

The purchase comprises of the ground floor and basement and was made possible with funding from the local authority and the JP McManus Benevolent Fund. The building was acquired from Mount Kennett Investment Company for €280,000.

Earlier this week, members of the local authority formally approved a 30-year Lease agreement with Ormston House, a company limited by guarantee, which has been in occupation of the building for a number of years.

The building, at 9-10 Patrick Street, has been used as a focal point for arts and culture in the heart of Limerick city since 2011 and supports creative practices and provides the opportunity for artists to develop challenging and experimental works.

Since it opened its doors, Ormston House has hosted around 350 exhibitions and events and has worked with 296 artists from 27 countries.

Limerick City and County Council has been working behind the scenes for a number of years to secure long-term tenancy of the building, which ultimately benefits the cultural and artistic community in Limerick and beyond.

Welcoming this week's development, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “There have been many false hopes for Ormston House since it was put up for sale, but now I’m delighted to say that the Council with the support of the JP McManus Benevolent Fund have purchased the building. I know that for a lot of people, Ormston House has played an important role in their development as artists and now will continue to be available to them. I wish to thank the JP McManus Benevolent Fund for its support in helping Limerick City and County Council secure this resource for the people of Limerick.”

Pippa Little, Arts Officer at the Limerick Culture and Arts Office says she is delighted that this historic structure, in the heart of the city, has been secured for culture and arts in Limerick.

“Ormston House now has a long term home in which to continue to work with artists and communities and to shape our cultural landscape,” she said. “The Limerick Culture and Arts Office looks forward to working with our artistic communities to programme events and activities in Ormston House over the weeks and months ahead, particularly as we prepare to re-build the sector post Covid.”