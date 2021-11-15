Search

15/11/2021

SLIDESHOW: Limerick District Schoolboy League face Cork in Kennedy Cup

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick District Schoolboy League bowed out of this season's Kennedy Cup after suffering a frustrating 1-0 defeat to the Cork Schoolboy League in their quarter-final tie at The Fairgreen on Sunday.

Luckless Limerick were unfortunate not to convert two penalty kicks awarded through the course of the game, after creating the lions share of the chances through the contest.

The first opening at the Fairgreen fell to Limerick District in the 21st minute as Sean Finucane whipped in a cross that Reece Barry flashed just wide.

Five minutes later, Cork's Rollie Durabgo hit a terrific 20-yard effort that Limerick District netminder Ethan Barry did well to keep out.

Just before the half hour mark Limerick were awarded a penalty. However, the spot kick was saved as the Cork goalkeeper managed to turn the ball onto the post, before the danger was cleared.

Moments later, Reece Barry whipped in a terrific ball and the lively Jayden O'Donavan took a snap shot from mid-way inside the area. However, Cork central defender Gallio Erharbor effected a brilliant clearance off the line.

The game remained 0-0 at half-time.

The first opening of the second half came Limerick District's way as Sean Costello's 20-yards effort hit the cross bar and was cleared. 

On 59 minutes, Cork took the lead as Alex Voumarogue's throw-in flew towards the near post and a home defender had the misfortune to see the ball skim off his shin and finished in the net. 

The game appeared to be slipping from the home side, but in the final 30 seconds Limerick won a free on half way. The ball was launched into the area and a Cork player upended a home player in the penalty area.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot. However, the penalty kick rattled against the Cork crossbar, before flying over. 

Cork held on to their narrow lead until full-time to progress to the semi-finals of the Cup.

Limerick District Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad:
Aaron Cusack; Jake Houlihan, Reece Barry; Rian Goggins; Jayden O’Donovan; Lee Maguire; Diego Galero; Ethan Joyce; Jamie Mitchell; Scott Maguire; Shane Finucane (all Pike Rovers); Cillian Clifford; Shane Dolan; Kallum O’Shea; Sean Costelloe; Aaron Kelly (all Aisling Annacotty); Ethan Barry, Cullen Wiegend, Ruairi Mullins; Jamie Faulker (all Regional; Darragh Newman (Corbally)

Management team: Manager/Coach Niall Byrnes; Coaches: Declan Considine; Joe Flanagan; Anthony Hayes, First Aid; Declan Earls.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media