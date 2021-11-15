SLIDESHOW: Limerick District Schoolboy League face Cork in Kennedy Cup

THE Limerick District Schoolboy League bowed out of this season's Kennedy Cup after suffering a frustrating 1-0 defeat to the Cork Schoolboy League in their quarter-final tie at The Fairgreen on Sunday.

Luckless Limerick were unfortunate not to convert two penalty kicks awarded through the course of the game, after creating the lions share of the chances through the contest.

The first opening at the Fairgreen fell to Limerick District in the 21st minute as Sean Finucane whipped in a cross that Reece Barry flashed just wide.

Five minutes later, Cork's Rollie Durabgo hit a terrific 20-yard effort that Limerick District netminder Ethan Barry did well to keep out.

Just before the half hour mark Limerick were awarded a penalty. However, the spot kick was saved as the Cork goalkeeper managed to turn the ball onto the post, before the danger was cleared.

Moments later, Reece Barry whipped in a terrific ball and the lively Jayden O'Donavan took a snap shot from mid-way inside the area. However, Cork central defender Gallio Erharbor effected a brilliant clearance off the line.

The game remained 0-0 at half-time.

The first opening of the second half came Limerick District's way as Sean Costello's 20-yards effort hit the cross bar and was cleared.

On 59 minutes, Cork took the lead as Alex Voumarogue's throw-in flew towards the near post and a home defender had the misfortune to see the ball skim off his shin and finished in the net.

The game appeared to be slipping from the home side, but in the final 30 seconds Limerick won a free on half way. The ball was launched into the area and a Cork player upended a home player in the penalty area.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot. However, the penalty kick rattled against the Cork crossbar, before flying over.

Cork held on to their narrow lead until full-time to progress to the semi-finals of the Cup.

Limerick District Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad:

Aaron Cusack; Jake Houlihan, Reece Barry; Rian Goggins; Jayden O’Donovan; Lee Maguire; Diego Galero; Ethan Joyce; Jamie Mitchell; Scott Maguire; Shane Finucane (all Pike Rovers); Cillian Clifford; Shane Dolan; Kallum O’Shea; Sean Costelloe; Aaron Kelly (all Aisling Annacotty); Ethan Barry, Cullen Wiegend, Ruairi Mullins; Jamie Faulker (all Regional; Darragh Newman (Corbally)

Management team: Manager/Coach Niall Byrnes; Coaches: Declan Considine; Joe Flanagan; Anthony Hayes, First Aid; Declan Earls.