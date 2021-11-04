SLIDESHOW: Best fans and action pictures as Treaty United host UCD in play-off at Markets Field

A BUMPER attendance turned out to watch Treaty United's home SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-off semi-final first leg meeting with UCD at the Markets Field on Wednesday night.
Unfortunately for home supporters the game ended in a 3-0 victory for the Dublin-based students, helped by two late goals, including one in stoppage time.
The two sides meet in the second leg of their promotion play-off semi-final this Sunday at Belfield Bowl, 5pm.
Pictures from the Markets Field taken by Kieran Ryan-Benson
