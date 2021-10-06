SLIDESHOW: Bexhill Flare wins Desmond Cup at Glin Coursing

THERE was much local cheer in Glin last Sunday evening when Bexhill Flare won the coveted Desmond Cup.
The showpiece event of the three days of coursing went to local owners John Barrett and Conor Sheehan.
The winner was trained in Newry by Brendan Matthews. In the Desmond Cup final Bexhill Flare beat Hope Razor.
The local owners will now turn their attention to the Champion Stakes in Clonmel at the National Coursing meeting.
The winning connections received their prizes from sponsors John and Stephen Barrett of The Rale McCoy.
Elsewhere, Patrick Fitzgerald and family won with Offshore Wonder in the Glin Local, Cormac Thompson won with Derby Wonder in the Derby Trial Stake and Tom and Mark Fitzgerald won with Ocean Kerrie in the All Age Bitch Stake.
Pure joy: Madison McGuane, 12, pictured with the signed Irish jersey and programme after she missed the women’s game
Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan has said the non-inclusion of the Northern Distributor Road is a 'missed opportunity' | PICTURE: OISIN MCHUGH/TRUEMEDIA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.