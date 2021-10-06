Search

06/10/2021

SLIDESHOW: Bexhill Flare wins Desmond Cup at Glin Coursing

THERE was much local cheer in Glin last Sunday evening when Bexhill Flare won the coveted Desmond Cup.

The showpiece event of the three days of coursing went to local owners John Barrett and Conor Sheehan.

The winner was trained in Newry by Brendan Matthews. In the Desmond Cup final Bexhill Flare beat Hope Razor.

The local owners will now turn their attention to the Champion Stakes in Clonmel at the National Coursing meeting.

The winning connections received their prizes from sponsors John and Stephen Barrett of The Rale McCoy.

Elsewhere, Patrick Fitzgerald and family won with Offshore Wonder in the Glin Local, Cormac Thompson won with Derby Wonder in the Derby Trial Stake and Tom and Mark Fitzgerald won with Ocean Kerrie in the All Age Bitch Stake.

