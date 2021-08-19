19/08/2021

SLIDESHOW: Limerick Desmond celebrate U15 Gaynor Trophy glory

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Desmond League were crowned 2020 U15 Gaynor Trophy final winners last weekend when edging past the Clare League 3-1 at Mick Hanley Park.

The Desmond League side led 1-0 at half-time, thanks to a goal from Aine Nolan. The first of two goals from Katie Lawlee in the second half doubled the Desmond League side's lead.

While Clare pulled a goal back on 64 minutes, the second of Lawlee's goals helped the home side to victory on Saturday.

Limerick Desmond: Maedbh Nolan (Rathkeale), Katie King (Carrig Cel), Aisling Enright (NCW Town), Chloe O’Keeffe (Ballingarry), Sophie Burke (NCW Town), Amy Tierney (Aisling-Annacotty), Katie Lawlee (Ballingarry), Donna Kenny (Ballingarry), Aine Nolan (Rathkeale), Poppy Giltenane (AK Utd), Ellie Mae O’Sullivan (Kildimo Utd), Aoife Geary (Ballingarry), Lucy Fitzgibbon (Ballingarry), Cameron Moloney (Kildimo Utd), Lucy McInnes (Ballingarry), Laura Browne (Ballingarry)

