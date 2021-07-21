SLIDESHOW: The best pictures as in-form Treaty United pass UCD test

IN-FORM Treaty United moved joint-second in the SSE Airtricity League First Division thanks to a precious 2-1 victory over UCD at the Markets Field on Friday night.
Two goals from team captain Jack Lynch, one in either half, helped Tommy Barrett's side draw level on points with Galway United in the table.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson was on hand on Friday night to capture all the action at the Markets Field.
