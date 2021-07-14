SLIDESHOW: Budding stars showcase skills at Ahane GAA Club Cúl Camp

THIS summer's Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps are expected to be attended by more than 130,000 budding young GAA stars who will be involved in 1,242 camps the length and breadth of the country.

Budding young GAA stars were out in force at Ahane GAA Club's Cúl Camp to showcase their talents recently and photographer Brendan Gleeson captured all the excitement.

The 2021 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps offers children a healthy, fun and safe summer outdoor activity at locations nationwide, and will continue until the end of August.

Running up to August 27, this year 2021 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps will run in line with government guidelines and subject to the advice of the relevant authorities.

The successful health and safety measures from last year are being implemented again and built on for the 2021 camps.

Despite challenges encountered last year, the 2020 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps proved a great success and provided a welcome diversion for over 70,000 children across the country from the Covid-19 restrictions.

It also marked an important milestone by welcoming the 1 millionth participant to the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps.