SLIDESHOW: Fr Casey's make it hat-trick of Limerick Premier MFC titles

FR Casey's claimed their third Limerick Premier minor football championship title in a row when edging past local rivals Newcastle West 0-11 to 1-5 in the delayed 2020 decider played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
It is the thirteenth time in total that county minor football honours have returned to Abbeyfeale.
Two previous bids for a three in a row were stopped in 2008 and 2013, but despite a shaky start Fr Casey's came good to claim the prestigious title.
