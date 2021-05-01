SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Treaty Utd snatch dramatic draw at Shelbourne

TREATY Utd sit in fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table, just three points off table toppers Athlone Town after securing a dramatic 2-2 draw with Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday night.

Clyde O'Connell rescued a point for Tommy Barrett's charges in the 97th minute in Dublin after Treaty had looked on course to collect all three points when leading 1-0 in the 89th minute.

However, the complexion of the game changed dramatically when Shels' substitutes Ryan Brennan equalised in the 90th minute before former Limerick FC player Yoyo Mahdy fired the home side into a 2-1 lead.

In between those goals, Treaty Utd lost Anthony O'Donnell who was dismissed for two yellow cards.

Treaty suffered another blow when highly influential midfielder Mark Walsh to an unfortunate jaw injury.

Next up for Treaty Utd is a return trip to Dublin to take on UCD at Belfield Bowl on Friday night, 7.45pm.