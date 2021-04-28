SLIDESHOW: Limerick v Cork Hibs, Markets Field, January 1970

LIMERICK entertained Cork Hibs in a big League of Ireland Munster derby at the Markets Field on January 11, 1970.

A bumper attendance turned out to watch the game at the Garryowen venue.

A goal from Donal Leahy, who had scored four in his three previous games, helped the Blues record a deserved 1-0 victory over the Leesiders.

With 12 wins from their 26 league fixtures, Limerick finished the season in fourth place in the league table, five points behind third-placed Cork Hibs.

The league title was won by Waterford, who finished two points clear of second-placed Shamrock Rovers.

Limerick bowed out of the FAI Cup in the second round at the hands of Waterford at a rain-soaked Markets Field in a replay when Johnny Mathews scored the only goal after just 30 seconds.

That 1969/1970 season did see Limerick capture the Dublin City Cup, the club's first major trophy in 10 years.

Limerick defeated league champions Waterford 3-2 in the final at Kilcohan Park when Andy McEvoy, two, and Tony Fitzgerald were the goalscorers.

The Limerick team on the day was: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Joe Bourke, Pat Lawlor, Vincent Quin, Al Finucane, Joe O'Mahoney, Tony Meaney, Andy McEvoy, Tony Fitzgerald, Eddie Donovan and Patsy Doran.