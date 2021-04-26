SLIDESHOW: Limerick reach All-Ireland U21 football final 21 years ago today

LIMERICK U21 footballers made history on this day, April 26, 2000 when edging past Westmeath at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise to book their place in the All-Ireland final.

Earlier in the month Limerick claimed their first ever Munster U-21 title when defeating Waterford 0-7 to 0-4 in the decider.

Limerick U21s, managed by Liam Kearns ultimately lost out to Tyrone in the 2000 All-Ireland U21 final.