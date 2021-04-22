SLIDESHOW: Christmas racing in Limerick on St Stephen's Day 1955

CHRISTMAS racing in Limerick is a much-loved tradition dating back generations.

The pictures from this slideshow were taken at the St Stephen's Day fixture at Greenpark in 1955, traditionally the best attended raceday in Limerick each year.

Greenpark Racecourse staged racing in Limerick for more than 130 years until the time of it staged its last fixture on Sunday March 21, 1999.

The final ever horse race run at the Greenpark Racecourse was the Finucane Electrical INH Flat Race won by the Arthur Moore trained Well Ridden on his racecourse debut.

In 1963, Greenpark Racecourse was used by Limerick mayor Frances Condell to host a reception for US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy on his visit to Ireland.

The Limerick city venue in 1979 saw Irish athlete John Treacy storm to victory at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships

Up to 300,000 people attended Greenpark that same year to attend the visit of Pope John Paul II to the Mid-West.