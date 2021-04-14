SLIDESHOW: April 2013: Limerick CBS v Summerhill College, All-Ireland soccer final

CBS Sexton Street, Limerick were bidding to win a third Dr Tony O'Neill's All-Ireland A senior colleges soccer title when facing Summerhill College, Sligo, in the 2013 final which was played in the grounds of Home Farm in Dublin on April 10, 2013.

However, Munster champions Sexton Street's attempts to add to their All-Ireland titles of 2008 and 2009 came up short when losing out 1-0 to the Connacht side in a hard fought decider.

CBS SEXTON: Jamie Stewart; Anthony Moran, Sam Mullins, Glenn O'Connor, Lee Whyte; Trevor Hogan, Jason Mullins, Shane Walsh, Christopher Hogan; Jamie Bromell, Edward Byrnes. Subs: Conor Madden (85) & Niall McNamara (85).

SUMMERHILL COLLEGE: R Blake; B Glennon, J Selby, J Dykes, S Kerins; D Kilcawley, R McManus, M Casey (D Smith 84), E Nicholson; G Armstrong, C Feeney.

REFEREE: E Reilly