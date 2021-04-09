SLIDESHOW: Treaty Sarsfields face Ahane in 1956 Retreat Cup final

TREATY Sarsfields and Ahane faced off in the Retreat Cup final at the Gaelic Grounds on May 27, 1956.

The Limerick Leader report of the game opened: "Much of the old-time glamour of Limerick club hurling was in evidence at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday evening last, when Treaty Sarsfields defeated Ahane in a thrill-packed Retreat Cup final by 4-3 to 2-5.

"The very large attendance was well satisfied with the excellent fare provided by these two worthy teams. The hurling was fast, thrilling and closely-fought, and all through the hour one could not but feel the tense rivalry that prevailed between the two sides."

The score at half time had been, Ahane 2-3, Treaty 1-2. On the resumption, Treaty got rhough for a goal, T Cronin, and a point, P Ryan, and the complexion of the game changed from there.

TREATY SARSFIELDS: P Fitzgibbon, M Carroll, D O'Grady, B Fitzgibbon, J Martin, B O'Callaghan, M O'Brien, M McInerney, M O'Grady, J Fitzgibbon, T McGarry, P Ryan, P Ryan, T Cronin, M O'Riordan.

AHANE: P Byrnes, J Doyle, P Enright, P Ahearne, M Fitzgibbon, P Kelly, S Ryan, W Keane, T Casey, J Ryan, S Herbert, S Leonard, M O'Brien, D Leonard, J Power.