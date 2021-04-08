SLIDESHOW: Limerick v Clare, Munster SHC, 1956 in Thurles

HOLDERS Limerick made a successful start to the defence of their Munster senior hurling title when defeating Clare in Thurles in June 1956.

A crowd of up to 25,000 turned out to watch Limerick get the better of their neighbours on a 1-15 to 2-6 scoreline.

Limerick had also defeated Clare in the previous year's Munster final. Limerick ultimately lost out to Cork, 5-5 to 3-5 in the 1956 Munster final.

LIMERICK: P Cunneen, D Broderick, P Enright, W Keane, B Fitzgibbon, S Ryan, Jack Quaid, Jim Quaid, T Casey, R Prendergast, D Kelly, V Cobbe, G Fitzgerald, M Tynan, L Ryan. Subs: M McInerney for Jim Quaid, T McGarry for G Fitzgerald.

CLARE: M Hayes, W Leahy, D McInerney, M Donnellan, C Murphy, M Blake, N Deasy, D Sheedy, J Carney, T Purcell, M Nugent, A Raleigh, J Smith, G Ryan, J Greene. Subs: D Hurley for J Greene, C Madigan for A Raleigh.

REFEREE: Bob Stakelum (Tipperary)