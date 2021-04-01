SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2001: Limerick v Galway NHL Division 1A

LIMERICK took on Galway in Division 1A of the National Hurling League in Ballinasloe on April 1, 2001.

The game ended in a 2-19 to 2-12 defeat for the Eamon Cregan-managed Limerick side.

Galway led by just a single point, 0-11 to 2-4 at half-time, with the Limerick goals scored by James Butler and Barry Foley.

SCORERS: Galway: L Burke 0-7 (06f), O Fahy 1-4, A Kerins 0-4, D Tierney 1-0, F Healy, P Walsh, N Linnane, D Shaughnessy 0-1. Limerick: B Foley 1-5 (0-2f), J Butler 1-1, O Moran 0-2, J Moran, J Foley, M Keane (f) J Meskill (f) 0-1.

GALWAY: K Devine; F Gantley, M Healy, O Canning; D Hardiman, L Hodgins, C Moore; D O'Brien, P Walsh; D Tierney, L Burke, G Glynn; O Fahy, A Kerins, F Healy. Subs: N Linnane for O'Brien (half-time), D Shaughnessy for F Healy (37m), N Shaughnessy for Gantley (68m).

LIMERICK: T Houlihan; S McDonagh, TJ Ryan, D Reale; J Foley, D Ryan, M Foley; M O'Brien, J Moran; P O'Grady, O Moran, M Keane; J Butler, B Begley, B Foley. Subs: J Meskill for Keane (39m), C Smith for D Ryan (52m), O O'Neill for O'Grady (61m), D Stapleton for Begley (70m).

REF - M Wadding (Waterford).