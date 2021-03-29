SLIDESHOW: Best pictures from Treaty United's historic first men's league fixture

TREATY Utd picked up a deserved point in their historic first ever senior men's SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture after playing out a 0-0 draw with a fancied Bray Wanderers side at the Carlisle Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Manager Tommy Barrett will be pleased with the battling display from his recently assembled side in blustery conditions.

Both sides struggled to create much by way of clear-cut scoring chances over the 90 minutes, with a draw proving a fair result.

Treaty were forced to play the final quarter of the league opener with 10 players following the dismissal of the otherwise impressive Sean McSweeney for picking up two yellow cards.

Treaty will take plenty of positives from the game as the players fitness levels continue to improve.

Next up for Treaty United is the visit of Wexford to the Markets Field on Friday night, 7.45pm.