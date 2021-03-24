WATCH: Munster Rugby celebrate 2011 Celtic League final win over Leinster

MUNSTER turned in a tigerish display to defeat over arch rivals Leinster 19-9 in Saturday's Celtic League grand final at Thomond Park, a decade ago in May 2011.

It was the last time for Munster to claim silverware.

Leinster's double dreams were wrecked by Munster who deservedly finished the season as Magners League champions.

Tries from wingers Doug Howlett and Keith Earls, allied to a late penalty try, helped Tony McGahan's men bring the Heineken Cup winners back down to earth.

McGahan called for attitude and intensity from Munster and he got it in spades as the province lifted the league title for the second time in three seasons at Thomond Park.

Table toppers since round 2 of the competition, Paul O'Connell and his team-mates outfought a tired-looking Leinster side who could only muster three penalties from Jonathan Sexton.

The victory was Munster's 21st in 24 Magners League matches that season and saw them complete an unbeaten 13-match run at home over the campaign.

The province's third league title - they were also winners in 2003 and 2009 - also draws them level with the Ospreys on the roll of honour.

Speaking after the game, Munster flanker David Wallace said: "The pace and intensity was phenomenal. Leinster had us on the ropes for the first 20 minutes of the second half but we managed to hang in there and keep them out.

"It's been a difficult season for us in many ways but we're delighted to have finished on a high. It's a very emotional day."

MUNSTER: F Jones (P Warwick 76); D Howlett, D Barnes, L Mafi, K Earls; R O’Gara, C Murray; M Horan (W du Preez 53), D Varley (M Sherry 59), J Hayes; D O’Callaghan yc 48-58 (D Leamy 67), P O’Connell (capt); D Ryan, D Wallace, J Coughlan.

LEINSTER: I Nacewa; S Horgan, B O'Driscoll, F McFadden, L Fitzgerald; J Sexton, E Reddan (P O’Donoghue 77); H van der Merwe (C Healy 59), R Strauss (A Dundon 70), M Ross (S Wright 70); L Cullen (capt), N Hines; S O'Brien (K McLaughlin 59), S Jennings, J Heaslip.

REFEREE: Nigel Owens (Wales)