SLIDESHOW: Limerick man enters Guinness World Records for Ice-Mile swim

A LIMERICK man has entered the Guinness Book of Records after becoming the world's oldest ice mile swimmer.

Ger Purcell, aged 66, from Corbally, has been recognised as the oldest male athlete to complete an Ice Mile under International Ice Swimming Association regulations.

Purcell, of the Limerick Narwhales club, swam in the 4.93°C (40.8°F) waters of Shannon Rowing Club, Limerick, Ireland, on January 30. It took the Limerick man 43 minutes 28 seconds to complete the swim.