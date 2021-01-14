SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2007: Munster reach Heineken Cup quarter-finals

Munster returned to the top of Pool Four with a hard earned but well deserved 30-27 victory over Bourgoin at Stade Geneve on this day, January 14, 2007.

The victory ensured holders Munster booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Cup.

It was a game that Munster looked to have sewn up when they led 30-20 but Bourgoin scored a late try to get to within three points and leave themselves with the opportunity to snatch victory.

A penalty try and Marcus Horan's score put Munster 20-15 up at the break, but bad errors undermined their efforts.

Bourgoin's fourth try with five minutes left gave Munster some anxious moments before the final whistle came.

Afterwards Munster out-half Ronan O'Gara, who kicked 15 points said, "It was looking hairy for a while but I felt we did enough to deserve the win."It was a tough finish but I didn't think we were going to lose the game at any stage.

"The scores they got, we really gifted them; they got their tries directly from our own errors.

"To gift them those scores was really disappointing and it's something we're going to have to look at before the Leicester game."

MUNSTER: S Payne; J Kelly (T O’Leary (70 mins), B Murphy, L Mafi, I Dowling; R O’Gara, P Stringer; M Horan F Pucciaiello 76 mins), F Sheahan (J Flannery 66 min), J Hayes; D O’Callaghan, P O’Connell capt; M O’Driscoll, D Wallace, D Leamy (A Foley 74 mins).

BOURGOIN: F Denos; S Finau, G Bousses, R Coetzeei, Y David; S Laloo, M Parra; O Milloud, R Vigneaux, P Cardinali; B Williams, J Pierre; B Monzeglio, W Jooste, J Bonnaire capt.