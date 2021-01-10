SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2014: Limerick thump IT Tralee in Waterford Crystal

LIMERICK senior hurlers thumped IT Tralee by 10-17 to 0-9 in the Waterford Crystal Cup Hurling Preliminary Round on this day, January 10, 2014 at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

Limerick’s mixture of experienced and new players proved far too strong for the Kerry students as the Munster champions set up a semi-final meeting against the then All-Ireland champions Clare.

Graeme Mulcahy began the goalrush for the Shannonsiders, while further green flags were raised by captain Donal O’Grady, John Fitzgibbon, Paul Browne and Mulcahy again to leave Limerick 5-10 to 0-6 to the good at half-time.

Limerick under the watchful eye of new manager Donal O'Grady and TJ Ryan continued to dominate in the second half.

John Fitzgibbon went on to help himself to a fine personal haul of 2-7, 0-5 from frees, while Kilmallock clubman Mulcahy finished with 3-1.

SCORERS: Limerick: G Mulcahy 3-1, J Fitzgibbon 2-7 (5fs), P Browne, D O’Grady 2-2 each, W Hickey 1-1, J Ryan 0-2, N Quaid, R English 0-1 each. IT Tralee: J Egan 0-4 (3fs, 1 ’65’), C Harty 0-2, S Healy (f), G O’Grady, C McDonnell 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: B Hennessy; S Walshe, P O’Loughlin, R English; W McNamara, C McNamara, G O’Mahony; P Browne, P O’Brien; W Hickey, D O’Grady, J Ryan; G Mulcahy, M Ryan, J Fitzgibbon. Subs: D Kennedy for M Ryan (h-t), B Lynch for W McNamara (53), N Quaid for O’Brien (55)

IT TRALEE: N Delaney; S Lynch, A Fealy, C Farrell; B Murphy, M Cleary, J Walsh; C McDonnell, K Carmody; S Healy, G O’Grady, C Harty; G O’Doherty, D Wallace, J Egan. Subs: N Lynch for S Lynch (41) D Nolan for O’Doherty (45), A Gavin for McDonnell (56).

REFEREE: F Horgan (Tipperary)