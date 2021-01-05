SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2002: Munster thump Harlequins at Thomond Park

MUNSTER guaranteed themselves a place in the Heineken Cup quarter-finals by thumping an understrength Harlequins side 51-17 at Thomond Park on this day in 2003.

Harlequins, already out of contention for a place in the last eight, battled gamely but they badly missed the inspiration of Irish captain Keith Wood and England star Jason Leonard.

The game saw prop Peter Clohessy make his 100th appearance for Munster.

Munster began the rout in the fifth minute after centre Jason Holland dived in for the try.

Munster went on to lead 23-10 at the break.

Munster scored six tries in all from Anthony Foley, Dominic Crotty, Holland, Frank Sheahan, Michael Galway and Alan Quinlan, while Ronan O'Gara added 21 points with the boot, five penalty goals and three conversions.

Munster: Crotty, Kelly, Mullins, Holland, Horgan, O'Gara, Prendergast, Horan, Sheahan, P. Clohessy, Galwey, M. O'Driscoll, Williams, Quinlan, Foley. Replacements: Cahill, Blaney, O'Callaghan, McMahon, Staunton, Hegarty, J. O'Neill.

Harlequins: D. Slemen, Moore, Greenwood, Burrows, Luger, Burke, Duncombe, Starr, Roddam, Dawson, Morgan, Davison, White-Cooper, Tamarua, Diprose. Replacements: Douglas, Olver, Codling, Alesbrook, M. Powell, Mapletoft, Jewell.

Referee: Stefano Mancini (Italy).