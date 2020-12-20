SLIDESHOW: Limerick minor hurlers score dramatic Munster final win

LIMERICK minor hurlers retained their Munster title with a nail-biting extra-time victory over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

2019 champions Limerick can now look forward to an All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Galway at the start of next month following their 2-22 to 0-25 success.

Limerick had booked their final spot with an exciting semi-final win over Cork at Semple Stadium eight days earlier.